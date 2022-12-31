Essex Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 176,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 78,863 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

