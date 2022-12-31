Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 2.6 %
ETCMY stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.1726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 7.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eutelsat Communications (ETCMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.