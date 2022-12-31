Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

ETCMY stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.1726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 7.13%.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

