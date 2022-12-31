EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVCI opened at $0.33 on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

