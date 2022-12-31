EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EVCI opened at $0.33 on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
About EVCI Career Colleges
