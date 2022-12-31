Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.46. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 518 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $652.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

