Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

