FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 435 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

