FAS Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 441.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 64.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

