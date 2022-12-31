Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1,074.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after buying an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

PWR stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

