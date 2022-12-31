Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

