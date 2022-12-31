Financial Comparison: SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) vs. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 2.36 -$18.71 million ($0.45) -71.62

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

