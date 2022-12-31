Financial Contrast: Comstock (NYSE:LODE) vs. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock and Codexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 27.52 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.40 Codexis $104.75 million 2.92 -$21.28 million ($0.48) -9.71

Codexis has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Codexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Codexis -23.49% -19.59% -13.10%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Comstock and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Comstock has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comstock and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 322.03%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Comstock.

Summary

Codexis beats Comstock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

