Financial Survey: Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO) and Its Rivals

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sparta Commercial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37% Sparta Commercial Services Competitors -34.30% -9,073.61% -4.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 -$8.99 million -0.54 Sparta Commercial Services Competitors $3.87 billion $397.22 million -29,421.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sparta Commercial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

56.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sparta Commercial Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services Competitors 710 4537 9817 245 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Sparta Commercial Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sparta Commercial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services’ peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sparta Commercial Services peers beat Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, ordering system creation and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

