First PREMIER Bank Has $454,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.