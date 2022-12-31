flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

FNNTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.60) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

