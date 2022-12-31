flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNNTF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.60) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF opened at $6.10 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Further Reading

