Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.04. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 4,967 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FLNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.
Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
