Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.04. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 4,967 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $20,097,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 337,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.