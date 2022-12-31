Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

