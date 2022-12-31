Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

