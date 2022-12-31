Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 186.7% in December

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,199,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,470,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $979,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FRON opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Frontier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

