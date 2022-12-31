GAM Holding AG Has $8.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

