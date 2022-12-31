Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 188.6% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Georg Fischer from CHF 70 to CHF 72 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHRF opened at $66.35 on Friday. Georg Fischer has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35.

See Also

