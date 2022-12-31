Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.13 and last traded at 5.13. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 728,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.33.

Getty Images Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

About Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

