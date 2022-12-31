Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.13 and last traded at 5.13. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 728,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.21.

GETY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

