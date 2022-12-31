GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 42.9%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 286,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 30,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

