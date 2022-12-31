Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

