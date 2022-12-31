GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6,242.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GXO opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

