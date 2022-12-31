Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

