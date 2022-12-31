Head to Head Contrast: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Engie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Engie $68.47 billion 0.51 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Engie 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of recent ratings for Excelerate Energy and Engie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus price target of 31.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Engie has a consensus price target of $18.34, indicating a potential upside of 28.43%. Given Engie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Engie is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Dividends

Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of 0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Engie pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Engie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Engie N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Engie beats Excelerate Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Engie

(Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce low-carbon energy and related services. The Thermal segment encompasses power generation activities using thermal assets; operation of power plants fueled mainly by gas or coal, as well as pump -operated storage plants; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants, as well as the development of hydrogen production. The Supply segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.