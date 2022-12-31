Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.87 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.



