HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $14.60

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.46. HilleVax shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

HilleVax Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

