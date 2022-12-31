HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $14.60

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.46. HilleVax shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.
HilleVax Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.