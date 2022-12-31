Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 378,500 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 167,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HEP. Citigroup began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.12 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.