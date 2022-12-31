i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading Down 5.6%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.88 and last traded at 2.88. Approximately 1,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

