Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 165,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Immatics Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $663.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Get Immatics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.