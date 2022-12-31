Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $84.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

