Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 92 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 477,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,333,333 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,780. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

