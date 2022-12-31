Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Acquires 2,388 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Securities Price Performance

CET opened at $33.39 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

About Central Securities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 78.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

