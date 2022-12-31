Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells 999 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, William Richard White sold 20,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $796,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after buying an additional 254,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.