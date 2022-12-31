Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.14, for a total transaction of C$88,289.50.

Mark Allen Stainthorpe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.99, for a total transaction of C$245,970.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNQ opened at C$75.19 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$52.93 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.42.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

