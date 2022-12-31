Insider Selling: Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mannatech stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

