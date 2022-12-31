Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,628,272 shares in the company, valued at $55,304,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

