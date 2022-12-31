Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

