Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.