Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
