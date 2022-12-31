Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Itafos Trading Up 1.0 %

MBCF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Itafos has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

About Itafos



Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

