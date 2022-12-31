Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

