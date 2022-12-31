Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 342,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 940,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

