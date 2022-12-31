Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.