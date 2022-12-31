JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 109,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
