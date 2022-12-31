Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Konami Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Konami Group Stock Performance
Shares of Konami Group stock opened at 22.80 on Friday. Konami Group has a 1 year low of 20.68 and a 1 year high of 34.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of 22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of 25.02.
About Konami Group
Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konami Group (KONMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.