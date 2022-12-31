KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.60. 4,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KT by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in KT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KT by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

